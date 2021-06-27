हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Euro 2020

UEFA Euro 2020: Kasper Dolberg's double help Denmark thrash Wales 4-0 in last-16 clash

Forward Kasper Dolberg struck in each half while Joakim Maehle and Martin Braithwaite also got in on the act late on as Denmark overpowered Wales to win 4-0 and reach the quarter-finals of Euro 2020 on Saturday. 

UEFA Euro 2020: Kasper Dolberg&#039;s double help Denmark thrash Wales 4-0 in last-16 clash
Euro 2020: Denmark thrash Wales 4-0 to reach quarters (Twitter/Euro2020)

AMSTERDAM: Forward Kasper Dolberg struck in each half while Joakim Maehle and Martin Braithwaite also got in on the act late on as Denmark overpowered Wales to win 4-0 and reach the quarter-finals of Euro 2020 on Saturday.

Dolberg, making his first start of the tournament, gave his side the lead with a fine individual goal in the 27th minute, curling into the top corner from outside the area. He doubled Denmark`s advantage in Amsterdam early in the second half, ruthlessly pouncing on a loose ball after Wales failed to clear a cross following a galloping run down the right wing from Dolberg`s strike partner Martin Braithwaite.

Braithwaite missed a glaring opportunity to add to Denmark`s lead but Maehle sealed the win in the 88th minute.

Wales` frustrations spilled over when Harry Wilson was sent off for a wild tackle on Maehle in added time.

Braithwaite finally got the goal he had craved by netting at the death, though he had to wait for the goal to be awarded following a lengthy VAR review.

Denmark head to Baku next Saturday to face either the Netherlands or Czech Republic in the last eight while Wales, who reached the semi-finals at Euro 2016, are heading home.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Euro 2020
Next
Story

UEFA EURO 2020, Italy vs Austria LIVE streaming in India: Complete match details and TV channels

Must Watch

PT7M59S

PM Narendra Modi chairs review meeting on Ayodhya development plan with UP CM Yogi Adityanath