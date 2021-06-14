UEFA Euro 2020, Poland vs Slovakia Live Streaming in India: Complete match details, preview and TV Channels

Poland accept they are favourites to win their Euro 2020 Group E opener against Slovakia on Monday (June 14) but must improve their poor record in tournament opening games, coach Paulo Sousa said on Sunday (June 13). The Poles have failed five out of six times to win their first match at the World Cup or the Euros this century.

“If we have the same mentality tomorrow as our opponent, the quality players we have can make us go home with three points,” Sousa told reporters.

Sousa is a former Portugal international who took over as Poland coach in January. “The process of team building is ongoing,” Sousa said. “For me it is a double responsibility to represent Poland - it is a duty for me to make all Poles feel proud.”

Poland’s biggest weapon should be European Golden Boot winner Robert Lewandowski, but Sousa must cope without two other big names in his attack because Arkadiusz Milik and Krzysztof Piatek are injured. Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny and Euro 2016 stalwart Grzegorz Krychowiak are in the squad, however, as the team bid to at least match their performance of reaching the quarter-finals five years ago in France where they lost on penalties to eventual champions Portugal.

“The backbone of our team from two previous major tournaments is still here, we understand each other with eyes closed,” Krychowiak said.

Poland have scored 11 goals in five matches under Sousa in 2021, but scored the opening goal in the game only twice, against Russia and Andorra.

Here are the complete details from the UEFA Euro 2020 match between Poland and Slovakia:

When is the UEFA Euro 2020 match between Poland and Slovakia?

The UEFA Euro 2020 match between Poland and Slovakia will be played on June 14 (Monday).

What time does the UEFA Euro 2020 match between Poland and Slovakia start?

The UEFA Euro 2020 match between Poland and Slovakia will start at 9:30pm as per IST.

Where is the UEFA Euro 2020 match between Poland and Slovakia is being played?

The UEFA Euro 2020 match between Poland and Slovakia will be played at the Krestovsky Stadium in St Petersburg, Russia.

Which TV channels will broadcast the UEFA Euro 2020 match between Poland and Slovakia in India?

The UEFA Euro 2020 match between Poland and Slovakia will be telecast on Sony Ten 2 (HD), Sony Ten 3 (HD-Hindi). Sony Six (HD) and Sony Ten 4 (HD) will have regional coverage in India.

How can I livestream the UEFA Euro 2020 match between Poland and Slovakia?

The livestreaming of the UEFA Euro 2020 match between Poland and Slovakia is available on the Sony Liv app and the website.