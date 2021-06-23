UEFA Euro 2020, Portugal vs France Live Streaming in India: Complete match details, preview and TV Channels

Portugal takes on France in the most high-profile match of the ongoing EURO 2020 season on Thursday in the Puskas Arena in Budapest. From Cristiano Ronaldo to Paul Pogba, some of the biggest names in world football will go head to head.

Notably, France will look to avenge the 2016 EURO defeat against Portugal and most of the players who participated in that match will take the field today.

Portugal faced an ignominious defeat at the hands of the Germans in the previous match as they lost by 4-2. France on the other hand was held to a 1-1 draw by Hungary.

While France is on top of Group F with four points, Portugal is tied with Germany with two points. For Portugal, this is a must-win game if they want to make the last 16.

Here are the complete details from the UEFA Euro 2020 match between Portugal and France:

When is the UEFA Euro 2020 match between Portugal and France?

The UEFA Euro 2020 match between Portugal and France will be played on Thursday (June 24).

What time does the UEFA Euro 2020 match between Portugal and France start?

The UEFA Euro 2020 match between Portugal and France will start at 12:30 am as per IST.



Where is the UEFA Euro 2020 match between Portugal and France being played?

The UEFA Euro 2020 match between Portugal and France will be played at the Puskas Arena in Budapest.



Which TV channels will broadcast the UEFA Euro 2020 match between Portugal and France in India?

The UEFA Euro 2020 match between Portugal and France will be telecast on Sony Ten 2 (HD), Sony Ten 3 (HD-Hindi). Sony Six (HD) and Sony Ten 4 (HD) will have regional coverage in India.

How can I livestream the UEFA Euro 2020 match between Portugal and France?

The livestreaming of the UEFA Euro 2020 match between Portugal and France is available on the Sony Liv app and the website.