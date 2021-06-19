हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Euro 2020

UEFA EURO 2020, Portugal vs Germany LIVE streaming in India: Complete match details, preview and TV channels

UEFA EURO 2020, Portugal vs Germany LIVE streaming in India: Portugal do not share Germany's attacking problems, with skipper Cristiano Ronaldo becoming the top scorer in Euro finals history after netting twice in their 3-0 opening win over Hungary to take his tally to 11. 

UEFA EURO 2020, Portugal vs Germany LIVE streaming in India: Complete match details, preview and TV channels
EURO 2020, Portugal vs Germany LIVE streaming in India: Complete match details, preview and TV channels (Source: Twitter)

UEFA EURO 2020, Portugal vs Germany LIVE streaming in India: Germany will need to come up with an attacking plan that can work against Portugal on Saturday after their Group F opening loss to France has put them under pressure from the very start of the European Championship. 

The Germans have looked more solid at the back of late, and despite a Mats Hummels own goal against world champions France, had done a decent job at containing as much as possible one of the world's best frontlines with Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann and Karim Benzema.  

Germany coach Joachim Loew, in his last tournament in charge, is unlikely to tinker with his three-man backline but their attack showed only brief signs of life against France. 

Holders Portugal do not share Germany's attacking problems, with skipper Cristiano Ronaldo becoming the top scorer in Euro finals history after netting twice in their 3-0 opening win over Hungary to take his tally to 11. 

He may have never scored against Germany keeper Manuel Neuer at international level but with his current form few would bet against him ending that run on Saturday.  

Here are the complete details from the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Portugal and Germany: 

When is the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Portugal and Germany? 

The UEFA EURO 2020 match between Portugal and Germany will be played on June 19. 

What time does the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Portugal and Germany start?    

The UEFA EURO 2020 match between Portugal and Germany will start at 09:30 pm as per IST. 

Where is the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Portugal and Germany being played? 

The UEFA EURO 2020 match between Portugal and Germany will be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich. 

Which TV channels will broadcast the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Portugal and Germany in India? 

The UEFA EURO 2020 match between Portugal and Germany will telecast on Sony Six, Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 4, in India. 

How can I live stream the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Portugal and Germany?   

The live streaming of the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Portugal and Germany is available on the Sony Liv app and the website.   

- with Reuters inputs  

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Euro 2020
Next
Story

UEFA Euro 2020, Hungary vs France LIVE streaming in India: Complete match details and TV channels

Must Watch

PT25M14S

Taal Thok Ke (Special Edition): Illegal infiltration of Rohingyas to win elections?