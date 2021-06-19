UEFA EURO 2020, Portugal vs Germany LIVE streaming in India: Complete match details, preview and TV channels

UEFA EURO 2020, Portugal vs Germany LIVE streaming in India: Germany will need to come up with an attacking plan that can work against Portugal on Saturday after their Group F opening loss to France has put them under pressure from the very start of the European Championship.

The Germans have looked more solid at the back of late, and despite a Mats Hummels own goal against world champions France, had done a decent job at containing as much as possible one of the world's best frontlines with Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann and Karim Benzema.

Germany coach Joachim Loew, in his last tournament in charge, is unlikely to tinker with his three-man backline but their attack showed only brief signs of life against France.

Holders Portugal do not share Germany's attacking problems, with skipper Cristiano Ronaldo becoming the top scorer in Euro finals history after netting twice in their 3-0 opening win over Hungary to take his tally to 11.

He may have never scored against Germany keeper Manuel Neuer at international level but with his current form few would bet against him ending that run on Saturday.

Here are the complete details from the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Portugal and Germany:

When is the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Portugal and Germany?

The UEFA EURO 2020 match between Portugal and Germany will be played on June 19.

What time does the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Portugal and Germany start?

The UEFA EURO 2020 match between Portugal and Germany will start at 09:30 pm as per IST.

Where is the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Portugal and Germany being played?

The UEFA EURO 2020 match between Portugal and Germany will be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

Which TV channels will broadcast the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Portugal and Germany in India?

The UEFA EURO 2020 match between Portugal and Germany will telecast on Sony Six, Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 4, in India.

How can I live stream the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Portugal and Germany?

The live streaming of the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Portugal and Germany is available on the Sony Liv app and the website.

- with Reuters inputs