Euro Cup

UEFA Euro 2020: Record-breaking Ronaldo helps defending champions Portugal thrash Hungary 3-0 - WATCH

Cristiano Ronaldo struck a brace to become the leading goalscorer in the history of the European Championship as Portugal beat Hungary 3-0 in their campaign opener.

Portugal beat Hungary 3-0 in Euro 2020 (Source: Reuters)

Portugal skipper Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated becoming the first player to appear in five European Championships with a brace as they got their title defence off to a winning start with a 3-0 victory over a determined Hungary on Tuesday.

Ronaldo's 87th-minute penalty after a foul on Rafa Silva meant he overtook Michel Platini for most European Championship goals scored, taking his tally to 10, after Raphael Guerreiro's deflected goal had given them the lead three minutes earlier.

Ronaldo, who missed a sitter in the first half, then delivered the final blow to a spirited Hungary side with a goal after a brilliant Portugal move in stoppage time.

Before Portugal's goal rush, Hungary thought they had snatched a first win over the visitors in their 14th meeting much to the delight of a packed stadium when Szabolcs Schon had the ball in the net. But the winger's effort was disallowed for offside in the build-up.

