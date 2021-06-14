UEFA Euro 2020, Scotland vs Czech Republic Live Streaming in India: Complete match details, preview and TV Channels

The Czech Republic will be eager to end a winless run stretching back to 2011 against Scotland when they take on Steve Clarke’s side in their Euro 2020 opener on Monday (June 14), coach Jaroslav Silhavy said. Over the past decade, the two teams have met four times and Scotland have emerged victorious on the last three occasions, including securing 2-1 and 1-0 wins in the UEFA Nations League last year. The other match, a Euro qualifier in 2011, ended in a draw.

Silhavy said the experience from those encounters will help the Czechs to start off on the right foot before facing Group D favourites Croatia and England.

“We hope the experience playing Scotland will be useful and we can finally beat them,” Silhavy told a news conference on Sunday. “It is an important match to be sure and we will have more difficult games against opponents who are favourites.”

The Czechs enter the tournament with the core of the Slavia Prague team that reached the Europa League quarter-finals, giving them the confidence to make a mark at the tournament.

Slavia Prague centre back Ondrej Kudela is serving a 10-match UEFA ban for ‘racist behaviour’ during the club’s Europa League last-16 match against Scottish champion Rangers, potentially adding a bit of spice to their Euro showdown. But Silhavy said he expected no animosity to carry over onto the pitch, though he acknowledged Scotland had an edge with the 12,000 home fans who will roar them on in Hampden Park.

Tomas Koubek will join the squad on Tuesday, while Tomas Vaclik is expected to start against Scotland. The coach – who will lead a team at a big tournament for the first time – said he had his starting 11 in mind but could make a few changes following Sunday`s training session.

Here are the complete details from the UEFA Euro 2020 match between Scotland and Czech Republic:

When is the UEFA Euro 2020 match between Scotland and Czech Republic?

The UEFA Euro 2020 match between Scotland and Czech Republic will be played on Monday (June 14).

What time does the UEFA Euro 2020 match between Scotland and Czech Republic start?

The UEFA Euro 2020 match between Scotland and Czech Republic will start at 6:30pm as per IST.

Where is the UEFA Euro 2020 match between Scotland and Czech Republic is being played?

The UEFA Euro 2020 match between Scotland and Czech Republic will be played at the Hampden Park in Glasgow, Scotland.

Which TV channels will broadcast the UEFA Euro 2020 match between Scotland and Czech Republic in India?

The UEFA Euro 2020 match between Scotland and Czech Republic will be telecast on Sony Ten 2 (HD), Sony Ten 3 (HD-Hindi). Sony Six (HD) and Sony Ten 4 (HD) will have regional coverage in India.

How can I livestream the UEFA Euro 2020 match between Scotland and Czech Republic?

The livestreaming of the UEFA Euro 2020 match between Scotland and Czech Republic is available on the Sony Liv app and the website.