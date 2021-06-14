UEFA Euro 2020, Spain vs Sweden Live Streaming in India: Complete match details, preview and TV Channels

Three-time European champions Spain begin their Euro 2020 campaign against Sweden on Tuesday (IST) in Seville. Luis Enrique’s men will look to secure maximum points and are expected to make life difficult for Sweden.

Notably, the La Roja hasn’t had the desired preparation they would have liked with Covid19 grappling the Spanish camp. Both midfielder Sergio Busquets and defender Diego Llorente contracted the virus and had to be isolated. Although Llorente joined the camp after returning Covid negative tests, the former has been ruled out for the first match. Moreover, they will be without their star defender Sergio Ramos, who failed to make it to the squad.

On the other hand, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic ruled out of EURO 2020, Sweden have a mountain to climb. However, the Swedes do have a pretty exciting squad with the likes of Alexander Isak coming on the back of a successful season and the youngster will have to fill in the boots in the absence of Zlatan and Sweden must rely on him to get the goals coming towards them.

Here are the complete details from the UEFA Euro 2020 match between Spain and Sweden:

When is the UEFA Euro 2020 match between Spain and Sweden?

The UEFA Euro 2020 match between Spain and Sweden will be played on June 15 (Tuesday).



What time does the UEFA Euro 2020 match between Spain and Sweden start?

The UEFA Euro 2020 match between Spain and Sweden will start at 12:30 am as per IST.



Where is the UEFA Euro 2020 match between Spain and Sweden being played?

The UEFA Euro 2020 match between Spain and Sweden will be played at the Estadio de La Cartuja in Seville, Spain.



Which TV channels will broadcast the UEFA Euro 2020 match between Spain and Sweden in India?

The UEFA Euro 2020 match between Spain and Sweden will be telecast on Sony Ten 2 (HD), Sony Ten 3 (HD-Hindi). Sony Six (HD) and Sony Ten 4 (HD) will have regional coverage in India.



How can I Livestream the UEFA Euro 2020 match between Spain and Sweden?

The live streaming of the UEFA Euro 2020 match between Spain and Sweden is available on the Sony Liv app and the website.