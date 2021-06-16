हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Euro 2020

UEFA Euro 2020, Turkey vs Wales Live Streaming in India: Complete match details, preview and TV Channels

Thousands of Turkish fans are expected to travel to the Azeri capital for the game and Senol Gunes’s side are also hoping for backing from the locals in a 30,000 crowd. That will make for a very different atmosphere than Wales faced for their 1-1 draw with Switzerland in Baku where just 8,782 fans attended.

Wales striker Gareth Bale at a training session ahead of UEFA Euro 2020 clash against Turkey in Baku. (Photo: Reuters)

Turkey head into Wednesday’s (June 16) Group A match with Wales hoping that a large presence of their fans in Baku will help them to earn three sorely needed points. The 3-0 defeat to Italy in their opening Group A game has piled the pressure on the Turks while Wales know they too need a result after drawing with Switzerland and with Italy in Rome to come as their final game in the group.

Wales’ Liverpool defender Neco Williams says even a hostile crowd is better than the past year of playing in empty arenas. “Having fans back in the stadium gets you more motivated. If it’s going to be like an away game that’s going to motivate us, to make sure we get the win in front of their fans,” he said.

Gunes will have plenty to ponder after a meek performance in the opening night loss to the Italians when Turkey failed to make any real impact on the match. The negative approach taken by Turkey to the match has led to criticism at home and is unlikely to be repeated.

Former Turkey international Abdullah Ercan said the lesson of the defeat is that Gunes must let his team play their natural style. “This match showed us that we have to show our own football no matter who the opponent is. Our team does not have a squad structure that can defend and play transition games,” he told Fanatik newspaper.

Wales defender Joe Rodon says they expect the Turks to be fired up for the occasion. “The natural reaction after a loss is always going to be to come out fighting for the next one and we need to be ready for that,” he said.

Here are the complete details from the UEFA Euro 2020 match between Turkey and Wales:

When is the UEFA Euro 2020 match between Turkey and Wales?

The UEFA Euro 2020 match between Turkey and Wales will be played on Wednesday (June 16).

What time does the UEFA Euro 2020 match between Turkey and Wales start?

The UEFA Euro 2020 match between Turkey and Wales will start at 9:30pm as per IST.

Where is the UEFA Euro 2020 match between Turkey and Wales being played?

The UEFA Euro 2020 match between Turkey and Wales will be played at the Baku Olympic Stadium in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Which TV channels will broadcast the UEFA Euro 2020 match between Turkey and Wales in India?

The UEFA Euro 2020 match between Turkey and Wales will be telecast on Sony Ten 2 (HD), Sony Ten 3 (HD-Hindi). Sony Six (HD) and Sony Ten 4 (HD) will have regional coverage in India.

How can I livestream the UEFA Euro 2020 match between Turkey and Wales?

The livestreaming of the UEFA Euro 2020 match between Turkey and Wales is available on the Sony Liv app and the website.

