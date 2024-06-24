UEFA EURO 2024 Albania Vs Spain Live Streaming Details: When & Where to Watch in India?

Having cemented the top spot in Group B, Spain will have no intention of taking the Albanian test lightly. With a victory, Spain will be able to proceed to the next stage of the competition for the first time. Spain outclassed Croatia and Italy in their previous games to secure the pinnacle in a group that was termed the group of death in the competition.

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente would look to rest key players ahead of this game in a bid to have everyone prepared for the knockout stages. Maintaining the momentum will also be important for the team, which it has built from the start.

After the game against Italy, the coach said, “We’re still a long way off winning the European Championship. We haven’t yet achieved anything. Okay, we’ve won some important matches. We have wonderful prospects.”

Spain will be without the services of Rodri after he picked up two yellow cards in the opening games.

On the other hand, Albania started the Euros on a good note after taking the lead in the first game against Italy before succumbing to a narrow defeat. A draw against Croatia kept their hope alive for qualification.

When and where to watch Albania Vs Spain, UEFA EURO 2024?

The match will be played at the Düsseldorf Arena﻿. The match will kick-off at 12:30 AM IST, Tuesday.

Where to get the live telecast of Albania Vs Spain, EURO 2024 Group B game in India?

Sony Sports Network are the official broadcasters of UEFA Euro 2024 in India. The match can be watched live on all Sony Sports Channel.

Where to get live streaming of Albania Vs Spain, EURO 2024 Group B game in India?

Live streaming of Albania Vs Spain, EURO 2024 Group B match will be available on Sony LIV website and app.

Possible line-ups

Albania: Strakosha; Balliu, Ismajli, Gjimshiti, Mitaj; Ramadani, Abrashi, Asllani, Bajrami, Laci; Broja

Spain: Raya; Navas, Vivian, Laporte, Grimaldo; Merino, Zubimendi, Olmo; Torres, Joselu, Oyarzabal