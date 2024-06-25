UEFA EURO 2024 England Vs Slovenia, Group C Game Live Streaming Details: When & Where to Watch in India?

England plays Slovenia in its final Group C game at Euro 2024 on Tuesday and will look to improve their performance after a poor show against Denmark. Though they managed to escape with a point, the three lions are now certain of a spot in the round of 16 stage.

The Three Lions are only one standout sequence or improved performance away from galvanising the nation once more, with the majority of supporters becoming increasingly pessimistic about their chances in Germany this summer.

England must avoid defeat in Cologne to advance, and a win will almost certainly secure first place in the group. If Denmark fails to defeat Serbia in the other Group C match, England will advance regardless of the outcome against Slovenia. After the draw against Denmark, England manager Gareth Southgate expressed concerns about his players. He said, “We are not pressing well enough with intensity and have limitations in how we can do that with the physical condition.”

On the other hand, Slovenia are unbeaten in the last eight games including friendlies and have drawn both their games in the tournament so far. Against Serbia they were deprived of a win by Luka Jovic’s 95th minute strike. A point and Denmark’s draw with Serbia could be enough to see Slovenia through to the next round, while an unlikely and historic victory would ensure their place in the last 16.

When and where to watch England Vs Slovenia, UEFA EURO 2024?

The match will be played at the Cologne Stadium. The match will kick-off at 12:30 AM IST, Wednesday.

Where to get the live telecast of England Vs Slovenia, EURO 2024 Group C game in India?

Sony Sports Network are the official broadcasters of UEFA Euro 2024 in India. The match can be watched live on all Sony Sports Channel.

Where to get live streaming of England Vs Slovenia, EURO 2024 Group C game in India?

Live streaming of England Vs Slovenia, EURO 2024 Group C match will be available on Sony LIV website and app.

Possible line-ups

England: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Guéhi, Trippier; Gallagher, Bellingham, Rice; Foden, Kane, Saka

Slovenia: Oblak; Karničnik, Drkušić, Bijol, Janža; Stojanović, Elšnik, Gnezda Čerin, Mlakar; Šporar, Šeško Misses next match if booked: Celar, Janža, Stojanović, Vipotnik