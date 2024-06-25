UEFA EURO 2024 France Vs Poland, Group D Game Live Streaming Details: When & Where to Watch in India?

France will look to continue their 8-match unbeaten run in the group stages of the European Championship under Didier Deschamps in the final game against Poland, who are in no contention to qualify for the round of 16 stage. France are also yet to concede a goal in this campaign after a convincing victorYagainst Austria and a draw against Netherlands.

The availability of their star forward Kylian Mbappe is a point of concern ahead of the game. He sustained a broken nose in the opening game against Austria and was on the bench against Netherlands. He has been spotted wearing a mask during the training session and the coach has also been optimistic about the forward’s presence.

Poland on the other hand will play the game as a formality as they are already out of the tournament. The team has not qualified for the round of 16 on four out of the last five occasions. In the pre match press conference Poland coach Michal Probierz said, “We will play against France with our best possible lineup. This game will be good for us as part of our preparations for the UEFA Nations League in the autumn.”

When and where to watch France Vs Poland, UEFA EURO 2024?

The match will be played at the BVB Stadion Dortmund﻿. The match will kick-off at 09:30 PM IST, Tuesday.

Where to get the live telecast of France Vs Poland, EURO 2024 Group D game in India?

Sony Sports Network are the official broadcasters of UEFA Euro 2024 in India. The match can be watched live on all Sony Sports Channel.

Where to get live streaming of France Vs Poland, EURO 2024 Group D game in India?

Live streaming of France Vs Poland, EURO 2024 Group D match will be available on Sony LIV website and app.

Possible line-ups

France: Maignan; Koundé, Saliba, Upamecano, Hernandez; Dembélé, Kanté, Tchouaméni, Rabiot; Griezmann, Thuram

Poland: Skorupski; Bednarek, Dawidowicz, Kiwior; Frankowski, Slisz, Moder, Zieliński, Zalewski; Urbański, Lewandowski