UEFA EURO 2024 Georgia vs Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal, Group F Game Live Streaming Details: When & Where to Watch in India?

Having secured qualification in the Round of 16 in the EURO 2024 Roberto Martinez will look to rotate the squad ahead of the game. While Georgia will seek a victory to qualify. They played well against Turkey but were only able to extract a single point from the game as a shot hit the post.

Portugal’s journey in the campaign has been smooth after a late victory over Czechia and a convincing 3-0 win over Turkey to qualify for the knockout stages. It is unknown whether Ronaldo will play or not but if he plays and scores he will become the oldest player to score in Euros history.

Georgia will hope to face an experimental Portuguese lineup on Wednesday night as they compete for a legendary victory. Having earned a point against Czechia the previous time out, they will be guaranteed a spot in the knockout stages if they can defeat Cristiano Ronaldo and co., even if only as third-placed.

These teams have only met once before in a pre-EURO 2008 friendly, in which a Portugal squad featuring Cristiano Ronaldo and Pepe won 2-0 in Viseu..

When and where to watch Georgia vs Portugal, UEFA EURO 2024?

The match will be played at the Arena AufSchalke, Gelsenkirchen. The match will kick-off at 12:30 AM IST, Thursday.

Where to get the live telecast of Georgia vs Portugal, EURO 2024 Group E game in India?

Sony Sports Network are the official broadcasters of UEFA Euro 2024 in India. The match can be watched live on all Sony Sports Channel.

Where to get live streaming of Georgia vs Portugal, EURO 2024 Group E game in India?

Live streaming of Georgia vs Portugal, EURO 2024 Group F match will be available on Sony LIV website and app.

Possible line-ups

Georgia: Mamardashvili; Shengelia, Dvali, Kashia, Kverkvelia, Gocholeishvili; Kiteishvili, Kochorashvili, Chakvetadze; Kvaratskhelia, Zivzivadze﻿

Portugal: Diogo Costa; António Silva, Danilo, Gonçalo Inácio; Nélson Semedo, Palhinha, João Neves, Dalot; João Félix, Ronaldo, Francisco Conceição