UEFA EURO 2024 Netherlands Vs Austria, Group D Game Live Streaming Details: When & Where to Watch in India?

The Netherlands are in contention to top the Group D with a victory against Austria at the Olympiastadion in Berlin. Having secured four points from their two games, they find themselves in the driving seat. While Austria’s victory will not ensure their place in the round of 16 as they are dependent on the result of the France vs Poland game.

The Dutch lead the group by four points, ahead of France in terms of goals scored, with Austria third on three points after recovering from a 1-0 loss to France to defeat Poland 3-1, goalscorer Marko Arnautovic said, “We're a really good team and proved that.”

Austria can actually finish as group winners if they defeat the Netherlands and France fails to beat Poland, but a draw would most likely suffice to secure qualification as a third-place finish. They are without a win against Netherland since a World Cup qualifier in 1984 and this would be a perfect time to change it.

The two nations were also pitted against each other in the Euro 2020 group stage, with the Netherlands emerging victorious. Memphis Depay and Denzel Dumfries scored goals to separate the teams, and both are expected to start on Tuesday.

When and where to watch Netherlands Vs Austria, UEFA EURO 2024?

The match will be played at the Olympiastadion in Berlin. The match will kick-off at 09:30 PM IST, Tuesday.

Where to get the live telecast of Netherlands Vs Austria, EURO 2024 Group D game in India?

Sony Sports Network are the official broadcasters of UEFA Euro 2024 in India. The match can be watched live on all Sony Sports Channel.

Where to get live streaming of Netherlands Vs Austria, EURO 2024 Group D game in India?

Live streaming of Netherlands Vs Austria, EURO 2024 Group D match will be available on Sony LIV website and app.

Possible line-ups

Netherlands: Verbruggen; Dumfries, De Vrij, Van Dijk, Aké; Schouten, Simons, Reijnders; Frimpong, Depay, Gakpo

Austria: Pentz; Posch, Danso, Lienhart, Mwene; Seiwald, Laimer; Wimmer, Baumgartner, Sabitzer; Gregoritsch