UEFA EURO 2024 Netherlands vs England, Semi-Final Game Live Streaming Details: When & Where to Watch in India?

For the second time in five years, the Netherlands will face England in a semi-final, with the Netherlands defeating them 3-1 after extra time in a nation’s league clash in 2019. The path to the semi-final has been very difficult for both teams and will require them to be at their best to reach the finals.

England will look to reach their second successive final as they come into this game after defeating Switzerland in the shootouts, which was more of a relief than a redemption. It would require improvement on their past performances if they were to reach the finals and not repeat what happened in the previous edition against Italy.

Goalscoring has been a problem for Southgate’s boys, but when asked at the press conference, he said, “We’re not able to score a load of goals at the moment. But again, we’ve played three teams that play back fives, very well organised defences.”

The Dutch, on the other hand, have fared well in attack, scoring nine goals in EURO 2024. The team will highly depend on the tournament’s joint top scorer, Coady Gakpo, to trouble the England defenders. It also needs to be stronger at the back to reach the final for the first time since 1988. They were exploited in dead-ball situations by the opponents, and Southgate will also look to do the same.

Where to get the live telecast of Netherlands vs England, EURO 2024 Semi-Final game in India?

Sony Sports Network are the official broadcasters of UEFA Euro 2024 in India. The match can be watched live on all Sony Sports Channel.

Where to get live streaming of Netherlands vs England, EURO 2024 Semi-Final game in India?

Live streaming of Netherlands vs England, EURO 2024 Semi-Final match will be available on Sony LIV website and app.

Possible line-ups

Netherlands: Verbruggen; Dumfries, De Vrij, Van Dijk, Aké; Schouten, Simons, Reijnders; Malen, Depay, Gakpo

England: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Guéhi; Saka, Mainoo, Rice, Shaw; Bellingham, Foden; Kane