UEFA EURO 2024 Ukraine Vs Belgium, Group E Game Live Streaming Details: When & Where to Watch in India?

After a shocking defeat to Slovakia in the opening fixture of EURO 2024, Dominic Tedesco’s side gave an impressive display against Romania. They come into this fixture with their Round of 16 spot still uncertain and will look to ensure that with a victory.

Kevin De Bruyne led Belgium to a 2-0 victory on Saturday, scoring his country's second goal after Youri Tielemans scored first. They looked like a wounded predator again in that game. Romelu Lukaku best exemplifies this. The 31-year-old has had three goals disallowed by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) in the tournament thus far. He would have been the top scorer if the margins hadn't been so small.

On the other hand, Ukraine won their last game against Slovakia after being battered 3-0 by Romania. The qualification scenario in group E remains open as any team who win their next game will directly qualify into the round of 16 stage.

Eyes will be on Kevin De Bruyne to pull the strings in the game as he did in their last game.

When and where to watch Ukraine Vs Belgium, UEFA EURO 2024?

The match will be played at the Stuttgart Arena. The match will kick-off at 09:30 PM IST, Wednesday.

Where to get the live telecast of Ukraine Vs Belgium, EURO 2024 Group E game in India?

Sony Sports Network are the official broadcasters of UEFA Euro 2024 in India. The match can be watched live on all Sony Sports Channel.

Where to get live streaming of Ukraine Vs Belgium, EURO 2024 Group E game in India?

Live streaming of Ukraine Vs Belgium, EURO 2024 Group E match will be available on Sony LIV website and app.

Possible line-ups

Ukraine: Trubin; Tymchyk, Zabarnyi, Svatok, Matviyenko, Mykolenko; Yarmolenko, Shaparenko, Brazhko, Mudryk; Yaremchuk

Belgium: Casteels; Castagne, Faes, Vertonghen, Theate; Tielemans, Onana, De Bruyne; Doku, Lukaku, Bakayoko