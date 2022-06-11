हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
UEFA Nations League 2022

UEFA Nations League: Kylian Mbappe nets late equaliser to salvage draw for France against Austria - WATCH

Mbappe, who came on as a substitute after the break, found the back of the net with a shot into the top corner seven minutes from time.

UEFA Nations League: Kylian Mbappe nets late equaliser to salvage draw for France against Austria - WATCH
France striker Kylian Mbappe (Source: Twitter)

Kylian Mbappe struck a late equaliser to help holders France salvage a 1-1 away draw against Austria as they kept alive their slim hopes of reaching the final four of the Nations League on Friday (June 10).

Mbappe, who came on as a substitute after the break, found the back of the net with a shot into the top corner seven minutes from time to cancel out Andreas Weimann's first-half opener. The world champions are bottom of Group 1 with two points from three games, four behind leaders Denmark, who slumped to a 1-0 home defeat against Croatia.

Second-placed Austria and third-placed Croatia have four points each. Mbappe had a great opportunity to give Les Bleus all three points with three minutes left, only for his attempt to rattle the crossbar.

"I'm disappointed that we didn't score more with all the chances we had," said France coach Didier Deschamps. "Sometimes we score more goals with less opportunities but I'm not worried. I've had to do with minor injuries and fatigue."

After an initial 1-0 defeat against Denmark at home and a 1-1 draw in Croatia, Deschamps again reshuffled his team as he looked to rest some key players at the end of a long and demanding season. He handed centre-back Ibrahima Konate his first cap and wing-back Boubacar Kamara his first start with Mbappe on the bench as Antoine Griezmann and Karim Benzema started up front.

In a lively start, Les Bleus came close in the 18th minute when Griezmann's free-kick was deflected in the path of Benzema, whose header was superbly stopped by Patrick Pentz. But Austria struck first, in the 37th minute, when Weimann tapped in from close range from Konrad Laimer's cross at the end of a sharp counterattack.

France had another good opportunity on the stroke of halftime, only for Benzema's curled shot to be parried away by the impeccable Pentz. The keeper was at it again early in the second half to deny Benjamin Pavard and Kingsley Coman as the visitors piled on the pressure.

In the 63rd, Deschamps replaced Griezmann with Mbappe, who threatened immediately. Just as it seemed France had run out of energy and ideas, Mbappe collected a short pass from Christopher Nkunku before beating Pentz from inside the area with a clinical, brutal shot in the 83rd.

He came close to doubling the tally four minutes later when Pentz deflected his attempt onto the bar after a one-two with Benzema.

"That's not what we came for but we'll take that point and try to win on Monday," said Mbappe.

"I'm not 100% fit but I'll play if I have to. It's the last match before the holidays so we can push it a little bit."

France next face Croatia at home on Monday.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
UEFA Nations League 2022Kylian MbappeFranceAustria
Next
Story

Gareth Bale opens up on next career move after leaving Real Madrid, says THIS

Must Watch

PT11M51S

DNA: How is violence justified in the name of Prophet Muhammad?