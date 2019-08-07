close

Diego Forlan

Uruguay striker Diego Forlan announces retirement from professional football

The 40-year-old claimed the Golden Ball at the 2010 World Cup as his side finished fourth.

Uruguay striker Diego Forlan announces retirement from professional football
File Image

London: Uruguay forward player Diego Forlan announced retirement from professional football on Wednesday.

"After 21 years I made the decision to end my career as a professional footballer. A beautiful stage closes full of great memories and emotions but another of new challenges will begin. Thanks to all who in one way or another accompanied me on this path!" Forlan said in a tweet.

The 40-year-old played for the likes of Manchester United, Atletico Madrid, Inter Milan, and Villarreal. Forlan made 112 appearances for Uruguay and scored 36 goals. He also helped his side to win the Copa America title in 2011.

He claimed the Golden Ball at the 2010 World Cup as his side finished fourth. The forward started his professional career with Independiente Club in Argentina before earning a move to Manchester United (MU) in 2002.

The 40-year-old lifted the Premier League title with Manchester United in 2002-03 and FA with Villarreal in 2004. The striker had a prolific spell in La Liga, scoring 128 goals in 240 league games for Villarreal and Atletico Madrid, while also helping the latter clinch the Europa League in 2009-10.

