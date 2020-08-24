हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
2020 AFC Champions League

VAR to be used in AFC Champions League from quarter-final stage

The competition will resume first in the West Asia hub of Qatar on September 14 and the East Asia hub of Malaysia on October 16.

VAR to be used in AFC Champions League from quarter-final stage
Image Credits: Twitter/@TheAFCCL

 The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system will be used from the quarter-final stage of the 2020 AFC Champions League, Asia`s soccer governing body said on Monday.

The technology was first used in Asian soccer last year from the last-eight stage of the AFC Asian Cup, which was held in the United Arab Emirates.

It was then successfully implemented across all 32 games of the AFC under-23 championship in Thailand in January and is set to be introduced in AFC club competitions for the first time.

The AFC Champions League, Asia`s elite club competition, was suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The competition will resume first in the West Asia hub of Qatar on September 14 and the East Asia hub of Malaysia on October 16.

Tags:
2020 AFC Champions LeagueAFC Asian CupUAEVideo Assistant Referee
Next
Story

Bayern Munich hero Kingsley Coman leaves injuries behind to shine on big stage of UEFA Champions League
  • 31,06,348Confirmed
  • 57,542Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT7M12S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired, Aug 24, 2020