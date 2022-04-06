हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
UEFA Champions League 2021-22

Villarreal vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League Quarter-final: When and Where To Watch VIL vs Bayern UCL Match

Villarreal will have a tough task in their hands when they take on German giants Bayern Munich in the first leg of the Champions League quater-final at the Estadio de la Ceramica on April 6 (Thursday). 

Villarreal vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League Quarter-final: When and Where To Watch VIL vs Bayern UCL Match
Source: Twitter

Villarreal will have a tough task in their hands when they take on German giants Bayern Munich in the first leg of the Champions League quater-final at the Estadio de la Ceramica on April 6 (Thursday). 

Not to forget, Villarreal are in good form at the moment, having already made an upset vs Juventus in the Round of 16 contest. And they will be hoping to repeat the same success vs six-time Champions Bayern.

Bayern are coming into this contest with win vs RB Salzburg and will be favourites to win. 

Three big players will be missing for Bayern in form of Joshua Kimmich, Alfonso Davies and Corentin Tolisso. 

When will the Villarreal vs Bayern Munich Champions League Quarterfinals first leg match be played?

The Villarreal vs Bayern Munich Champions League Quarterfinals first leg match will be played on Thursday, April 7.

Where will the Villarreal vs Bayern Munich Champions League Quarterfinals first leg match be played?

The Villarreal vs Bayern Munich Champions League Quarterfinals first leg match Estadio de la Ceramica.

What time will the Villarreal vs Bayern Munich Champions League Quarterfinals first leg match begin?

The Villarreal vs Bayern Munich Champions League Quarterfinals first leg match will start at the 12:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the Villarreal vs Bayern Munich Champions League Quarterfinals first leg match?

The Villarreal vs Bayern Munich Champions League Quarterfinals first leg match will be broadcasted on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of the Villarreal vs Bayern Munich Champions League Quarterfinals first leg match?

The live streaming for the Villarreal vs Bayern Munich Champions League Quarterfinals first leg match will be available on Sony Liv.

