UEFA Champions League 2021-22

Villarreal vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League Semi-final 2nd leg: Dream11, Fantasy tips, Probable playing XIs

Check the probable playings XIs, Dream11 team and fantasy tips for Villarreal vs Liverpool UEFA Champions League Semi-finals 2nd leg match, which will be played at the El Madrigal stadium, Spain, on Wednesday (May 4).

Villarreal vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League Semi-final 2nd leg: Dream11, Fantasy tips, Probable playing XIs
Source: Twitter

After losing the 2-0 to Liverpool in the first leg of UEFA Champions League Semi-final clash, Villarreal will host the England side to fight for the UCL final spot where they will take on Real Madrid or Manchester City.

It will be a high-intensity contest as Villarreal will look to cover up the 2 goal cushion Liverpool have, while Jurgen Klopp's side will look to capitalize on their first-leg win. Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah are fully fit for the match and they will look to damage the Spanish side as soon as they get a chance.

Check the Probable playing XIs, Dream11 team and Fantasy tips of the Villarreal vs Liverpool UEFA Champions League Semi-finals 2nd leg match here:

Villarreal vs Liverpool Dream11 team prediction

Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker

Defenders: Virgil Van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Jyan Foyth, Pervis Estupian

Midfielders: Luis Diaz, Sadio Mane, Manu Trigueros, Samuel Chukwueze

Forwards: Arnaut Danjuma, Mohamed Salah

Captain: Mohamed Salah

Vice-Captain: Virgil Van Dijk

Villarreal vs Liverpool Probable playing XIs:

Villarreal: Geronimo Rulli, Pau Torres, Raul Albiol, Juan Foyth, Pervis Estupinan, Dani Parejo, Etienne Capuoe, Manu Trigueros, Samuel Chukwueze, Giovani Lo Celso, Arnaut Danjuma

Liverpool: Alisson Becker, Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andrew Robertson, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara, Jordan Henderson, Luis Diaz, Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah

