Real Madrid

Vinicius Junior should start thinking big: Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro

However, Casemiro denied putting `too much pressure` on the 19-year-old forward.

Image Credits: Reuters

Real Madrid`s Casemiro has asked his teammate, Vinicius Junior, to start thinking big and aim for Ballon d`Or.

"Vinicius has a very good head and, in the past year, he has surprised many people with the football he played. It is not normal for a 19-year-old boy to do what he did with the Real Madrid shirt. I told him the other day that this year is a year that he has to start thinking big," Goal.com quoted Casemiro as saying.

"I repeat: what he did last year was not normal. He surprised everyone and showed that he is ready to be a starter at Real Madrid. When you are a starting Real Madrid player, you have to think big. Think of the Ballon d`Or, FIFA`s World XI. He is a great player and he has already proven it," he added.

"Of course, he is very young, you cannot put too much pressure and weight on his back. But I think he has to start thinking big," Casemiro said. 

