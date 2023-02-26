After a poor start at Al-Nassr, his new football club, Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has found his mojo back and how. On Saturday, February 25, the 38-year-old completed a hattrick of goals in the match vs Damac at Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Stadium in Abha to ensure his side remained on top of the points table. This was Ronaldo's second hattrick in 3 games as he continues to boss the tournament. Not to forget, all the 3 goals came in just the first half of the match, meaning Ronaldo almost sealed the game for Al-Nassr in the first 45 minutes itself.

Courtesy the Saturday night win, Al-Nassr continue to sit on the tip of the points table with 43 points from 18 matches. They are minutely ahead of second-placed Al-Ittihad who have 41 points from same number of matches.

The first goal came in the 18th minute of the match when VAR awarded a penalty to Al-Nassr. Ronaldo took it and scored to open the account for the club. It was easile done as the goalkeeper erred by diving in the wrong direction as Ronaldo netted it. The second goal came just five minutes later, in the 23rd minute, with Ronaldo scoring from outside the opposition box with his left foot. He was surrounded by the defenders but he quite beautifully tricked them and shot the ball into the bottom-left corner of the net.

The third goal came right before the half-time whistle, in the 44th minute of the match, as Ronaldo got a pass near the penalty shot and all he had to do was touch it past the goalkeeper. Ronaldo has now completed 8 goals for Al-Nassr since his debut and sit at joint-fourth position in race to Golden Boot.