Cristiano Ronaldo

WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo's 'BOSSY' reply when asked about retirement

Cristiano Ronaldo got irritated on being asked about when he plans to retire from football.

WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo&#039;s &#039;BOSSY&#039; reply when asked about retirement
Cristiano Ronaldo (Source: Twitter)

Portugal qualified for the FIFA World Cup beating North Macedonia on Tuesday (March 29). In the pre-match press conference, Cristiano Ronaldo was asked whether he is planning to retire.

A visually irritated Ronaldo said, "I see many of you ask the same questions but who is going to decide my future will be me, no one else. If I feel like playing more, I will play, If I don't feel like playing more, I will not. I am my own boss, Period."

As stats tell, Ronaldo is set to become the fourth player to feature in five FIFA World Cups. He has been a regular for the national team since 2006.

Ronaldo's United teammate Bruno Fernandes displayed an impressive performance in the Macedonia clash. He scored in both halfs of the game with Ronaldo and Diogo Jota providing assists to lead their country to its sixth consecutive World Cup.

Recently, Ronaldo revealed his excitement on veteran defender Pepe returning to the squad following his recovery from COVID-19. Pepe missed Portugal’s 3-1 win over Turkey in their World Cup play-off semi-final but returned to the squad for the final of the play-offs.

