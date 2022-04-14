One of the greatest footballers of this generation, Cristiano Ronaldo, is known for his lethal skills infront of goal and amazing records.

Among the most influencial athletes in the world, Ronaldo is famous for his 'SIIUUUU' celebration. Notably, the footballer's son was seen following his father's footsteps.

'Cristiano Ronado Jr.' scored for Manchester United's U-12 team and celebrated with his father's signature move. United's youth team match was against EF Girones Sabat. Ronaldo Jr. started the game from the bench but later got a chance to play and helped his team by scoring the fifth goal.

Watch Ronaldo Jr. score a goal and do the 'SIIUUU' celebration here....

El hijo de Cristiano Ronaldo ya marca en el @micfootballcup con la camiseta del Manchester United. La celebración, marca de la casa @sport pic.twitter.com/5DJz6p7OO5 — Albert Rogé (@albert_roge) April 14, 2022

Ronaldo Jr. dons the number 24 jersey for the Manchester United youth team. The video of him scoring and then celebrating just how his father sets the internet on fire.

Interestingly, Cristiano Jr. joined the youth team of Manchester United right after his father signed for the club in September 2021.