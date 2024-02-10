trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2720082
NewsFootball
MANCHESTER UNITED

WATCH: Former Manchester United Coach And Player Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Arrives In Mumbai

Ole embarked on his maiden India tour, beginning with Bengaluru and Mumbai and will visit the national capital on February 11. 

Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Feb 10, 2024, 09:16 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

WATCH: Former Manchester United Coach And Player Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Arrives In Mumbai

Former Manchester United player and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer arrived in Mumbai on Saturday during his maiden India tour. At the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, Ole was greeted by several United fans. The Norwegian did not disappoint them and clicked selfies and signed their jerseys. With India being home to a staggering amount of Manchester United's global fans, Solskjaer's visit marks a historic moment for the team's supporters across the nation.

"I am truly thrilled to finally be here in India and meet the nation's Red Devils."

Stating that this tour is not only a "memorable moment" for fans but also for him. "I have been eager to visit the country and experience its footballing culture. I am deeply grateful for the warm welcome I have received in Bengaluru, and eagerly anticipate meeting fans in Delhi and Mumbai," Solskjaer said in an official statement shared by the organisers.

"I have had the privilege of experiencing football's magic on both sides of the touchline. So, it is always a delight to be able to reminisce about those last-minute goals and unforgettable victories with the fans. While I had only heard about the devotion of Indians towards Manchester United, getting the opportunity to experience it firsthand today was incredible," stated Solskjaer.

Following the Bengaluru leg of the tour, his visit will ensure football fans get an opportunity to meet the Norwegian, who will be holding gala dinners in Mumbai on Saturday, and New Delhi on February 11. Ole embarked on his maiden India tour, beginning with Bengaluru and Mumbai and will visit the national capital on February 11. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Will independents form government in Pakistan elections?
DNA Video
DNA Test of Nonstop Target Killing in Kashmir
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan rocked by deadly blasts day before elections
DNA Video
DNA: Red Alert for World due to increase in temperature
DNA Video
DNA: Why are Indian students being killed in America?
DNA Video
DNA: Harda Blast Update: 'Serial blast' due to negligence of system in Harda
DNA Video
DNA: Uniform Civil Code: Why are Muslim religious leaders taking UCC so 'personal'?
DNA Video
DNA: Independents will become 'kingmakers' in Pakistan!
DNA Video
DNA: Parliament Introduces Paper Leak Bill
DNA Video
DNA: PM slams Congress's 'cancel culture'