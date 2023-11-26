trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2692556
WATCH: Garnacho Scores Potential Puskas Award Winner Goal For Manchester United And Does The Cristiano Ronaldo 'Siu' Celebration

EPL: Watch Garnacho stunning goal for Manchester United against Everton below.

Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Nov 26, 2023, 11:07 PM IST|Source: Bureau
WATCH: Garnacho Scores Potential Puskas Award Winner Goal For Manchester United And Does The Cristiano Ronaldo 'Siu' Celebration Garnacho scored screamer for Man United.

Less than three minutes had passed at Goodison Park when the Argentina international winger calmed the home crowd, which had been demonstrating against their 10-point penalty in the Premier League. It was an extremely impressive strike that brought to mind Ronaldo's iconic goal for Real Madrid against Juventus in the Champions League back in the day.

Watch the video here:

Alejandra Garnacho was the only one to grab attention on Sunday. The teenage Argentine winger for Manchester United scored an incredible bicycle-kick goal and imitated his idol Cristiano Ronaldo's famous "Siuu" celebration at Goodison Park on Sunday when the team played Everton away in the Premier League. (More to follow)

 

