Watch: Lionel Messi and Argentina's Victory Parade after winning FIFA World Cup 2022

The Argentina football team led by Lionel Messi received a warm welcome back home on Tuesday after clinching their third FIFA World Cup title. The team received a welcome from thousands of fans at their home country, who were desperate to get a glimpse of their favourite footballers who had raised their country's flag high by becoming world champions. Fans collected in huge numbers near the team bus, cheering for them, raising their hands and mobile phones with hopes to get a handshake or a picture. Some fans even climbed on railings to witness the grand parade of football world's newest champions.

__Lusail Boulevard was adorned with the Qatar National Day parade along with Team Argentina's victory parade!

The grand parade showcased cultural performers, volunteers, medical staff & others who participated in the World Cup festivities & much more! _ @MOCQatar @NDQatar pic.twitter.com/aP0HLEpo0w — ILoveQatar - Live (@ILQLive) December 18, 2022

"A homecoming to remember ! #FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022," tweeted FIFA World Cup.

It was a battle of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) teammates Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe, with Messi scoring a brace and converting a penalty and Mbappe getting a hat trick. However, it was Argentina which came out on top over France in the FIFA World Cup 2022 final at Lusail by 4-2 on penalties after both teams finished at a stalemate at the end of extra time, with scoreline reading 3-3.

A calm penalty from the Argentinian legend Messi to score his 6th goal of the World Cup took Argentina ahead by 1-0 in the 23rd minute of the game. Angel di Maria made it two for Argentina as Mac Allister set up Di Maria for a brilliant finish in the bottom right corner and di Maria made no mistake in taking his team to a 2-0 lead in the 36th minute of the game. Star French striker helped France make a comeback out of nowhere, with two quick goals in the 80th and 81st minute of the game.

This took the game to extra time. Messi put back Argentina into the lead, scoring a 109th-minute goal. In the 116th minute, France was awarded a penalty. Mbappe converted it into a goal to make things even at 3-3, bringing up his hat trick. This took the game to penalties, in which Argentina prevailed 4-2. Argentina captured their third FIFA WC title, their first since 1986. Messi's dream of winning the title was finally fulfilled.