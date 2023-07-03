Watch: Lionel Messi's World Cup Winning Teammate Emiliano Martinez Lands In Kolkata; Dons Mohun Bagan Colours

Lionel Messi's World Cup-winning teammate, Emiliano Martinez landed in the India's 'City of Joy', Kolkata on Monday (July 4). Martinez is in India to visit the Indian Super League (ISL) champions Mohun Bagan. The Aston Villa and Argentina goalkeeper arrived at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International airport, as part of his South-Asia tour.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | Kolkata, West Bengal: World Cup Golden Glove winner, Argentina Football team's goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez arrives at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport pic.twitter.com/KAEVBqwgUS July 3, 2023

"Martinez will be felicitated and will also look around the infrastructure of our club and meet some selected members," Mohun Bagan stated in a release after their executive committee meeting, as per Sportstar (The Hindu). (SAFF Championship 2023: India's Sandesh Jhingan Pumped For Finale Against Kuwait)

The Argentine is in India to inaugurate Mohun Bagan's 'Pele-Maradona-Sobers Gate' at the Salt Lake Stadium on July, ISL announced earlier.

Recently, arguably the best player to set foot on a football pitch in all time, Lionel Messi, could have visited India for a friendly match but the All India Football Federation (AIFF) did not accept the proposal from Argentina Football Association. Messi fans in India were devasted by the news as the secretary general of AIFF, Shaji Prabhakaran explained the Indian body did not have the finances required to make the move possible.