Champions League

WATCH: Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid Champions League clash turns into MMA match

Things got heated between Manchester City and Atletico Madrid players during their Champions League clash

WATCH: Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid Champions League clash turns into MMA match
Source: Twitter

UEFA Champions League: A high-intensity matchup took place in the 2nd-leg Quarter-finals between Atletico Madrid and Manchester City on April 14. However, the football match later turned into a MMA fight between the two team's players and staff members at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, Spain.

The game which ended in a 0-0 draw had some unforgettable moments. Most of the fans expect the heat of the game to be over after the full-time whistle, but that was not the case in Spain last night. A massive brawl took place inside the 90-minutes and after the final-whistle too in the tunnel. 

It all started when Atletico Madrid's Felipe got in trouble for his foul on Phil Foden in the 89th minute. Being already on yellow, Felipe was shown a second when he charged down on Foden with a sliding tackle to swipe off the pitch. He received his second yellow right after the intense tackle.

However, things got more ugly after that as the Atletico player was seen head-butting Man City's Sterling and pulling Foden aggressively back on the pitch.

After that, dozens of City and Atletico players including subsitutes and staff members got into the dramatic incident that took place on the pitch.

However, it was not finished after that. City player Jack Grealish and Atletico defender Savic were seen exchanging words in heat when both the teams were walking back from the tunnel.

Coming to the Champions League, Manchester City produced a disciplined performance to secure a fractious 0-0 draw agains Atletico Madrid. They reach the Champions League semi-finals 1-0 on aggregate. 

