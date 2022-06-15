Germany captain Manuel Neuer has revolutionised the goalkeeper position since he's been introduced to the world of football. Neuer not only holds excellent reflexes which a keeper needs but he also offers an extraordinary range of passing, control over the ball and athletism. There was a time when players were shy to play the ball back to the goalkeeper in order to possesion but modern-day goalkeepers like Manuel Neuer have changed the scenario fully these days.

Playing for his country in the UEFA Nations League on Wednesday (June 15), Neuer showcased why he's always among the top names in the world of football producing a save for his country which was absolutely impossible to save.

Italy suffered a horror 5-2 defeat from Germany in which they were presented with a open-net chance to get one goal for themselves. It was a deflected shot which got Nicolo Barella through to an empty net in front of him somehow Neuer jumped back from an unnatural position saving the ball from going inside right on the goal-line.

Checkout the video of Neuer's save here...

Coming to the result of the match, Germany demolished Italy 5-2 with a sparkling display of attacking football for their first Nations League A Group Three win, snapping a four-game winless run and stretching their unbeaten streak under coach Hansi Flick.

In Germany's best performance under Flick, Timo Werner struck twice after goals from Joshua Kimmich, Ilkay Gundogan and Thomas Mueller had put them in the driving seat. Teenager Wilfried Gnonto pulled one back in the 78th and Alessandro Bastoni headed in a second for the visitors in stoppage time.

This was Germany's first Nations League win in four matches, and the first for Flick, unbeaten in 13 matches since taking over last year, against a top European nation. They had drawn against Italy 10 days ago. Germany, looking to peak at the year-ending World Cup in Qatar following a first round exit in 2018, are now on six points in second place, one behind Hungary.

(With Reuters inputs)