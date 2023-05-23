Watch: Vinicius Junior Slaps Valencia Player After Facing Racist Abuse In Real Madrid's La Liga Clash

Vinicius Junior had a day to forget when Real Madrid took on Valencia at their home in their La Liga fixture. The young Brazilian was shown a red card for his ugly tussle with Valencia footballer Hugo Duro after he faced racist abuse at the Mestalla.

In the 2022-23 season, Vinicius has faced got eight complaints filed by La Liga subjected to racist abuse. The Spanish top-flight has been making the headlines for too many wrong reasons this year.

Watch the video here

He wanted to pull vinicius away from the situation as you can see in this sequence. Vini slaps him. pic.twitter.com/YkyicSKgml — FebrezeExtraStark (@StarkExtra) May 22, 2023

Mbappe comes in support for Vini Jr

Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe sent a message of support to fellow forward Vin?cius J?nior after the Real Madrid player was subjected to racist abuse. The latest abuse against Vinicius came in Madrid's 1-0 loss at Valencia, a match that had to be temporarily stopped after the Brazil forward said he was insulted by a fan behind one of the goals at Mestalla Stadium on Sunday.

The 22-year-old Vinicius, who is Black, has been subjected to repeated racist abuse since moving to Spain five years ago.

"You are not alone. We are with you and we support you," Mbappe wrote on Instagram.

'We Will Have To Win UCL:' Guardiola Ahead Of Final Against Inter Milan

Mbappe was also hit by racist and hateful comments on social networks following France's loss to Argentina in the World Cup final last year.

Brazilian politicians including President Luiz Lula da Silva, players and clubs have come out to support Vinicius and criticize racism in the Spanish league.

The first trial against a fan accused of racial abuse in Spanish professional soccer is expected to happen at some point this year in a case involving Athletic Bilbao forward Williams, who was insulted by an Espanyol supporter in a match in 2020.