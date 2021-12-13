WATCH: Zlatan Ibrahimovic joins Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi '300' club with stylish bicycle kick

Zlatan Ibrahimovic joined Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in the '300 club' with style, as he scored a bicycle kick in stoppage-time to rescue a point for Serie A leaders AC Milan against Udinese.

The Swedish International is third in history reached 300 goals across Europe's top five leagues. But unlike his former teammate Lionel Messi, Ibrahimovic has literally scored in almost every top league in the world. Countries Zlatan Ibrahimovic has played in? Sweden, Spain, America, Italy, England, Netherlands and France.

Magic from Zlatan Ibrahimovic that won a point for Milan! Eternal Benjamin Button pic.twitter.com/pyZ2OWWvaL — TheMilanGuys (@TheMilanGuys) December 11, 2021

Zlatan Ibrahimovic signed his first contract with Swedish side Malmo FF in 1996 and competed in Sweden's top-flight league in 1999. He scored 16 goals for his first club Malmo, 35 for Ajax and 53 for MLS side LA Galaxy.

The 40-year-old is competing in the Serie A (Italian League) for the ninth time and here are all the clubs Zlatan Ibrahimovic has played for, with all his 300 goals information in the top-flight leagues.

Juventus (2005-2006)- 23 goals.

Inter Milan (2006-2009)- 57 goals.

FC Barcelona (2009-2010)- 16 goals.

AC Milan (2010-2012, 2019-2022)- 73 goals

Paris Saint-Germain (2012-2016)- 113 goals

Manchester United (2016-2018)- 18 goals

Ibrahimovic is part of the top five list of active footballers with the most goals for club and country. He's also Sweden's all-time top scorer with 62 goals scored for his country. Also, Ibrahimovic won the Puskas Award in 2014 for a world-famous long-range bicycle-kick against England.

3 YEARS AGO TODAY: Zlatan Ibrahimovic did this madness against England. pic.twitter.com/8PXnI3iYmI — Football Tweets (@FutballTweets) November 14, 2015

The 40-year-old has an impressive CV in terms of goals but along with that, he is loaded with silverware as well. Zlatan Ibrahimovic has won 11 League titles across four different countries out of which four French league titles with PSG from 2012 to 2016.

(with PTI inputs)