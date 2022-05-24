WATCH: Zlatan Ibrahimovic's ANGRY speech after AC Milan's 19th Serie A title

Zlatan Ibrahimovic gave an emotional yet energetic speech after AC Milan won the Serie A title, in which he said 'Italy belongs to AC Milan'. The Italian giants won their 19th league title and their first in the last 11 years. AC Milan defeated Sassuolo in the final league game and Ibrahimovic gave a bossy post-match speech in the dressing room.

The 40-year-old striker started off with explaining that he's not giving the speech for saying goodbye or anything, but for a different reason. "I'm not about to say goodbye," he started off with.

"From day one, when I arrived and then others arrived afterwards, very few believed in us. But when we understood that we needed to make sacrifices, suffer, believe and work - when this happened we became a group. And when you are a group you can achieve the things we've achieved. Now, we're champions of Italy," he added.

After thanking his team-mates and everyone, Zlatan said: "I'm very proud of you all. Now do me a favour and celebrate like champions because it isn't Milan that belongs to AC Milan, Italy belongs to AC Milan."

Checkout the video here...

As he ended his speech, his teammates and he himself rushed with the adrenaline when the 40-year-old splashed the table infront of him upside down and celebrated his team's title victory with his teammates.

AC Milan got a 3-0 final-day victory at Sassuolo on Sunday (May 22), with a double from Olivier Giroud and one from Franck Kessie sealing the Scudetto in style. Stefano Pioli's side came into the final round of fixtures knowing a point would be enough for them to finish top ahead of rivals Inter Milan but after Giroud squeezed the ball home in the 17th minute, a 19th Serie A title never looked in doubt.

Frenchman Giroud stabbed home a second goal in the 32nd minute after further fine work from Rafael Leao to put Pioli's men on course for the trophy, without needing to be concerned about how Inter were getting on back at their shared San Siro stadium.

There was no relenting from Milan as Kessie slotted home a third goal four minutes later to effectively put the game, and title race, to bed before halftime.

After the break, it was party time in Emilia-Romagna, with thousands of Milan fans, who had clearly purchased tickets among the home supporters, celebrating throughout the half as their side never looked in any danger of being pegged back.

The final whistle was greeted with wild scenes of celebration from the club who have waited far too long for a Scudetto for a side of their grandeur, as they finished two points above Inter, whose home win over Sampdoria was in vain.

With Reuters input