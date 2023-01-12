WHAT A STRUGGLE! Ex-India Footballer from Kolkata turns food delivery agent of Zomato to help family, Read Here

Kolkata footballer Poulami Adhikari is now working as a food delivery agent to make ends meet. Yes, you read it right, after representing India on international level, Poulami is now working as a delivery agent. The Kolkata girl played for India women's football team (under-16) in 2012. She dreamed of donning the national jersey but life had other plans for her. The 24-year-old explained to India Today TV, how she left her dreams to earn money for her family to help them financially.

"In 2012, I played for the U-16 Women's team. See, I did never want my football career to get finished, but due to financial conditions, I had to start this delivery business. To buy a shoe worth Rs 500, I had to ask my father. He would definitely arrange the money, but I know it would cost him a lot. He did whatever he could but to help my family and my career in football, I decided to become a delivery agent," said Poulami.

ALSO READ: Lionel Messi SCORES in first game after World Cup win as PSG thrash Angers, WATCH

Poulami got the limelight when a social took his social media platform to share an interview with her. The video went viral on social media as she explained about her struggles.

@zomato @Swiggy pic.twitter.com/XIzz3WVc51

— Anup Homray (@anuphomray) January 9, 2023

Speaking about the viral video, she said, "I went to do a delivery. A person named Atindra made a video of mine and that went viral. I came to know that he is a social worker. Following which, that video went viral".

Poulami is currently pursuing BA from Charuchandra College at the University of Calcutta and is in her third year of the course. She needed a job that would let her help with her family finances. Hence, she started working as a food delivery agent with Zomato.