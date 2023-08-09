trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2646863
Who Is Brandon Khela? First Sikh-Punjabi Teenager To Represent Birmingham City's Senior Team

Read all about Brandon Khela, the first Sikh-Punjabi kid to represent Birmingham City's senior team.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Aug 09, 2023, 04:53 PM IST

Brandon Khela, First Sikh-Punjabi Teenager To Represent Birmingham City's Senior Team

Brandon Khela, a Punjabi teenager scripted history by becoming the first British South Asian to represent Birmingham City's men's first-team in the Carabao Cup win against Cheltenham Town. Khela came on as a substitute in Birmingham's 2-0 win on Tuesday night. Junior Bacuna scored a brace for Birmingham in the final.

Brandon's father Dov Khela told Sky Sports News: "Naturally, it is a really proud moment for the family. We're delighted to see Brandon rewarded for his efforts with this historic debut for Birmingham City." (Premier League: Get Ready For Liverpool 2.0 Under Revitalized Jurgen Klopp After Offseason Overhaul)

Speaking to BluesTV after the game, Brandon said: "I'm buzzing, I'm over the moon. It was a really proud moment for me and my family. I'm just happy we won the game as well. It was a great night really."

Khela is a technically-gifted midfielder who caught the attention of Lee Bowyer, the coach of Birmingham and also a former England midfielder. He rewarded the Sikh-Punjabi teenager with a spot in the bench for Birmingham's 2-2 draw against Stoke during the 2021/22 season.

Khela began playing football at the age of three and had the option of joining his hometown club Coventry City, but instead decided to transfer to Birmingham after being noticed by the team. Since then, he's participated in every age-group team.

One month after turning 17 years old, he was called up for the senior team. Khela played for Birmingham City as well as the England Under-17s, who travelled to play Norway and the USA.

 

 

