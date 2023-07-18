Who Is India's Richest Footballer, His Net Worth Is 6 Times More Than Bhaichung Bhutia, Sunil Chhetri And Gurpreet Singh Sandhu

Meet India's wealthiest footballer, Gouramangi Singh, whose astonishing net worth surpasses football legends Bhaichung Bhutia, Sunil Chhetri, and Gurpreet Singh Sandhu by a remarkable six times! With unparalleled talent and dedication, Gouramangi Singh has risen to prominence in the Indian football scene, amassing significant wealth and admiration. As a celebrated athlete, he has secured numerous accolades and represented the nation on international platforms. From humble beginnings to unimaginable success, Gouramangi Singh's inspiring journey serves as a testament to the immense potential of Indian footballers. Delve into the life of this iconic sports personality and discover the secrets behind his unprecedented fortune.

Who is India's Richest Footballer Gouramangi Singh?

Gouramangi Singh Moirangthem, born on January 25, 1986, is an Indian former professional footballer who has made an indelible mark on Indian football history. A product of the prestigious Tata Football Academy, Singh had an illustrious career, representing various clubs in the country, including Dempo SC and Churchill Brothers.

Throughout his career, Singh was known for his towering presence on the field, which made him an exceptional header of the ball, especially during set-piece situations. He was also renowned for his strong tackling abilities, making him a formidable defender in the Indian football scene.Singh's achievements are nothing short of remarkable. He won numerous club trophies in India, including the National Football League (now replaced by the I-League) and the Federation Cup with Mahindra United in 2005/2006, as well as the I-League in 2009. Notably, he was named the best defender in the I-League for the 2008/09 season.

India's Richest Footballer Gouramangi Singh's Net Worth

While Singh's accomplishments on the field were impressive, his earnings off the field were even more extraordinary. With a net worth of USD 5 million (over Rs 41 crores), he remains the highest-paid and richest football player in India to date. This places him ahead of celebrated players like Sunil Chhetri, who boasts a net worth of around USD 1.5 million (Rs 12.30 crores).

Even the legendary Bhaichung Bhutia, one of the first mainstream footballers in India, could not match Singh's financial prowess. Bhutia's net worth is estimated to be around Rs 5 crore, significantly lower than Gouramangi Singh's impressive earnings. Among the current Indian football stars, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, the goalkeeper of the Indian team and a player for Bengaluru FC, comes close to Singh's net worth, with an estimated value of around Rs 30 crore. Nevertheless, Singh still reigns supreme as the wealthiest Indian footballer.

Gouramangi Singh's Journey As A Professional Footballer

Gouramangi Singh's journey to success has been an inspiration to many aspiring footballers in India. Hailing from a small village in Imphal, Manipur, he rose to prominence through sheer talent and hard work. His dedication to the sport led him to represent India in various international tournaments, being part of both the U20 and U23 football teams. Though Gouramangi Singh may have retired from playing international football in 2019, he has not left the world of football entirely. Currently serving as the assistant coach of the Indian Super League club Goa, he continues to contribute to the development of Indian football.