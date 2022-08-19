India women's team footballer Manisha Kalyan made history on Thursday (August 18) as she became the first Indian to play in the UEFA Champions League (Women's). The 20-year-old starred in a clash between Apollon Ladies FC and SFK Rige in the qualifying group stage match of the marquee tournament. The Indian star recently signed up for the Cyprus champions and featured in the clash by coming on as a substitute.

Manisha Kalyan had a stellar season in 2019-20 season of the Indian Women's League which earned her a way into the national camp. The winger played for Gokulam Kerala FC and won the emerging player of the tournament leading her side to it's maiden Indian women league (IWL) title. Notably, Manisha became the second player from the Women's team of Gokulam Kerala to play in an overseas club. (FIFA suspends AIFF: Gokulam Kerala women’s team stranded in Tashkent due to ban, appeal to PM Narendra Modi)

We congratulate #BlueTigresses attacker @ManishaKalyan4, who made her UEFA Women's Champions League debut with @AppollonLadiesFC against SFK Riga in the qualifiers last night



Many more steps to go #ShePower #IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/LaERCWegKb — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) August 19, 2022

Unsurprisingly, Manisha was good at football from a small age as she was part of India's under 17 team at the BRICS Cup in South Africa and was played of the year in the latest AIFF awards too. Also, Manisha became the first Indian footballer to score a goal against Brazil in a 6-1 loss for India.

Manisha came off the bench for Apollon Ladies FC in the 60th minute of the game wearing the number 12 jersey. In the next clash, her team takes on FC Zurich after beating the Latvian Club Rigas FS 3-0 in round 1 of the Women's UEFA Champions League.