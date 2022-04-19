Cristiano Ronaldo will miss the Premier League match of Manchester United with Liverpool on Tuesday (April 19), following the sad demise of his baby son who died on Monday (April 18).

In the club's official released statement, United confirmed that the Ronaldo will not play the Liverpool clash. " Family is more important than everything and Ronaldo is supporting his loved ones at this immensely difficult time.

"As such, we can confirm that he will not feature in the match against Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday evening and we underline the family's request for privacy,"

"Cristiano, we are all thinking of you and sending strength to the family." as quoted by Goal.com.

