World Cup winner and Manchester City star Benjamin Mendy charged with seventh count of rape

Manchester City player Benjamin Mendy has been charged with another count of rape. Mendy now has been accused of eight offences against five different women, including seven counts of rape relating to four women. The France World Cup winner was suspended by Manchester City in August, he's now charged with a seventh count of rape alleged to have taken place in July this year. He appeared at Chester Crown Court on Wednesday (December 22) for a hearing ahead of his trial next year.

The earlier charges are three counts of rape alleged to have happened in October 2020, sexual touching this January, one count of rape in July and two counts of rape the following month.

The 27-year-old Mendy has won the Premier League three times and the English League Cup twice. Mendy has been refused bail and is being held in a prison in Liverpool. He joined Manchester City from French club Monaco in 2017.

The earlier charges are alleged to have happened between October 2020 and August 2021. The footballer, who has been in custody since his arrest in August, appeared alongside his co-defendant Louis Saha Matturie, 40, of Eccles in Greater Manchester.

Matturie is accused of six counts of rape and one count of sexual assault. Both men were remanded into custody at HMP Altcourse in Liverpool after the 40-minute hearing.

