Seven mortar bombs hit Al-Balad airbase in Iraq hosting US troops

At least seven mortar bombs hit Iraq's Al-Balad base hosting US troops on Sunday evening, news agency ANI quoted a report by Sputnik. The origin of the bombs has not been identified yet. Balad is located north of Baghdad and was a target of last week's rocket attacks.

According to some military sources, some Iraqi airmen have been wounded in the attack though a majority of the US airmen stationed at airbase had already left.

The attack's last week was carried out by Iran in retaliation to the killing of Iranian Army Commander and Quds chief Qassem Soleimani by the US.

This is a developing story, more details are awaited.