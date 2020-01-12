हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Iraq

Seven mortar bombs hit Al-Balad airbase in Iraq hosting US troops

Al-Balad is located north of Baghdad and was a target of last week's rocket attacks. 

Seven mortar bombs hit Al-Balad airbase in Iraq hosting US troops
(Image used for representational purpose)

At least seven mortar bombs hit Iraq's Al-Balad base hosting US troops on Sunday evening, news agency ANI quoted a report by Sputnik. The origin of the bombs has not been identified yet. Balad is located north of Baghdad and was a target of last week's rocket attacks. 

According to some military sources, some Iraqi airmen have been wounded in the attack though a majority of the US airmen stationed at airbase had already left. 

Live TV

The attack's last week was carried out by Iran in retaliation to the killing of Iranian Army Commander and Quds chief Qassem Soleimani by the US.

This is a developing story, more details are awaited. 

Tags:
IraqUS base attackUS-Iran conflict
Next
Story

Thousands take to streets of Bangkok to protest against military-backed govt

Must Watch

PT22M24S

Taal Thok Ke (Spl Edition): Mamata slip up Chief Minister's dignity in protest against Modi?