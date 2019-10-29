Free bus service for women in Delhi from Tuesday on Bhaidooj

NEW DELHI: Women will be able to travel for free in Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses and cluster buses from Tuesday. The day marks the occasion of 'Bhaidooj' when women, wanting to commute via bus services in Delhi will not have to shell out a penny.

Congratulating Delhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called it "a historic step for women safety and empowerment". "Congratulations Delhi !!! This is a historic step for women safety and empowerment," he tweeted.

Congratulations Delhi !!! This is a historic step for women safety and empowerment https://t.co/wjLf4jB0GZ — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 28, 2019

Historic Day for Delhi. With Hon’ble CM @ArvindKejriwal inaugurated the Training & Orientation of Newly Inducted Bus Marshals in DTC & Cluster Buses & announced for Free Travel for Women in buses from 29.10.19.This is the first of its kind model of Bus Marshals in the world pic.twitter.com/JDMDd9HAIt — Kailash Gahlot (@kgahlot) October 28, 2019

Gearing up for tomorrow... Training of Bus Marshals is scheduled today in 2 sessions ( 10 am and 2 pm) at Thygaraj Stadium. Honble CM @ArvindKejriwal will address Bus Marshals in first session. Females will be able to Travel for Free in Delhi Govt Buses from Tomorrow 29.10.19 pic.twitter.com/mHPTZwAgrT — Kailash Gahlot (@kgahlot) October 28, 2019

Speaking on the safety arrangements made ahead of the commencement of free bus service on the festival, CM Kejriwal on Monday had said, "Bus marshals will be deployed in all buses in Delhi from tomorrow for safety of the public, especially women. About 13,000 bus marshals have been recruited for this."

As per a notification by the Delhi government, "Female passengers will travel free in DTC buses (both AC and Non-AC) by issuance of 'Single Journey Free Travel Pass". However, they will have the option to purchase a ticket for the journey'. This notification shall come into force on 29th October 2019.

On August 29, Delhi Cabinet had approved free travel for women in buses in the national capital during an assembly session, months before the state assembly election in Delhi. The Delhi Assembly had also approved a supplementary grant of Rs 479 crore for the transport department. Of this, the assembly approved ₹140 crore subsidy for free travel for women in buses and Rs 150 crore as subsidy for free travel in the Delhi metro.

“Congratulations! Delhi Cabinet has approved free travel to female passengers in DTC and cluster buses effective from 29.10.19. Single Journey Pass will be available with the conductors. Revolutionary step by CM Arvind Kejriwal for safety and security of Women in Delhi," Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot had said.

There will be a single-journey pass issued by the conductor for women travellers. The scheme is voluntary and women travellers can choose to not avail the plan.

On August 15, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had announced at an Independence Day event that bus travel will be free for women in Delhi from October 29, on the auspicious occasion of Bhaidooj.

In June, Kejriwal had announced free travel for women in the metro and buses in Delhi. However, with the delay in approval for free travel in the metro, the AAP government has decided to go ahead with offering free travel to women in buses in the national capital.

The term of the Delhi assembly ends in February. In the run-up to assembly election, the AAP-led government has announced a slew of measures to woo the voters of the national capital.