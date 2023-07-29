From Car Showroom Salesman To Entrepreneur: Success Story Of SuperCarz Founder Muhammed Faris

You may have heard that those who work hard, regardless of luck's favour, are bound to find success, as they are determined to change their fate through hard work rather than relying on luck. One such inspiring personality is Muhammed Faris M from Kerala, the Founder and CEO of SuperCarz Automotive India LLP. Faris is a successful entrepreneur today but his journey was not always smooth. Like millions of others, he started off working as a salesman in a car showroom.

Muhammad Faris's Initial Journey

Muhammad Faris M was born on June 17th, 1996, into a middle-class family in Kerala. Like any ordinary person, he began working after completing his studies to support his family. Initially, he took up a small job, and later, he became a salesman in a car showroom. While working there, he noticed that there was a demand for second-hand cars in the market, which presented an opportunity for greater profits than selling new cars. Eager to explore this potential, Faris decided to gather more information and left his job despite facing financial difficulties. He then assisted a customer in selling his used car and made his first profit. As the work gained pace, he invested his entire month's income from his job back to start his used card showroom in partnership with Muhammad Faisal. As his network grew, in 2021, he officially registered his company, SuperCarz Automotive India LLP, which now offers services across India.

Challenges

One significant challenge Faris faced was the lack of consolidated used car data from all over India, making it difficult to have access to the required information in one place. To address this issue, he and his team developed the Virtual Online Inventory Management System. This platform maintains nationwide data, allowing customers to conveniently check the availability of their desired cars online. Today, Faris and his team offer comprehensive services, from car pickups and inspections to delivering the vehicle to the customer's doorstep all over India. Notably, SuperCarz now deals with both used and new cars. The company now plans to enter Dubai.

Muhammed Faris M's journey from a humble car salesman to a motivational entrepreneur has inspired millions. His dedication, innovation, and customer-centric approach have paved the way for SuperCarz's success, making it a prominent name in the automotive industry.