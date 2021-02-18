Fuel on fire, petrol prices hiked for the 11th day in a row

New Delhi: Oil prices in India have been rising steadily for the last 9 days, and petrol prices are skyrocketing. The petrol prices in Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan has hit a century since the price of petrol in the national capital has gone up to Rs 90.

Meanwhile, the prices in the neighbouring countries are lower than India. The oil game has left the indian public anxious as petrol-diesel prices rose 11 times in this month. While petrol rates have been hiked by Rs 3.24, diesel has gone up by Rs 3.47 in New Delhi.

Cheaper oil in neighboring countries:

In Asia, India is selling the most expensive petrol. The prices of petrol are cheaper in Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan. While Bhutan sells the cheapest petrol in Asia, even Pakistan with its high inflation curve sells petrol at a price of Rs 51.14 per litre per in Indian currency.

Petrol prices in 5 neighbouring countries: (In Indian currency)

Pakistan Rs 51.14

Sri Lanka Rs 60.26

Bangladesh Rs 76.41

Nepal Rs 68.98

Bhutan Rs 49.56

Not only is India selling petrol at a higher price in Asia but also in the world. Comparing prices of petrol with other countries reveals a high disparity.

The ever-increasing inflation is also increasing the economic burden on the people, but do you know where to get the cheapest petrol in the world? The cheapest petrol is sold in Venezuela where petrol is priced at Rs 1.45 per litre, followed by Iran at Rs 4.50 per litre.

Cheapest petrol prices in the world: (by Indian Currency)

Venezuela Rs 1.45

Iran Rs 4.50

Angola Rs 17.82

Algeria Rs 25.15

Kubeth Rs 25.26

The petrol prices have been on an upward slope since the starting of this year. In January 2021, petrol prices were hiked 10 times, followed by February when it rose 11 times within 20 days.

Petrol price increased by Rs 2.59 and diesel by Rs 2.61 in January. On January 1, petrol was priced at Rs 83.71 and today it is Rs 89.54 per litre.

