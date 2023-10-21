Indians have been moving fast towards entrepreneurship with more and more people wanting to start their own businesses rather than running behind private or government jobs. While the number of businesses is growing rapidly in the country, business coach Rahul Jain thinks that the future of businesses lies in collaboration. Speaking during the recently concluded BCI Abundance Conclave at IICC - Yashobhoomi in Dwarka, Jain emphasised that if businesses work together to develop synergies, share resources and expertise, innovate and grow, they can compete effectively in the global marketplace.

"We believe that the future of Indian businesses lies in collaboration. When Indian businesses work together, they can achieve great things. The BCI Conclave was a step towards establishing a more cooperative business community in India," said Jain, Managing Director of BCI.

The BCI Abundance Conclave brought together thousands of business owners. "Business owners on average double their profit every year and also the owners have freedom of time by effectively managing all their operations one day a week. We talk about numbers we'll help and coach more than 1 lacs entrepreneurs," he said.



The Conclave was divided into three distinct events, representing BCI's three pillars that is, Knowledge, Networking and Celebration of Abundance. The BCI Knowledge Conclave featured thought-provoking leaders from various fields, including renowned serial entrepreneur Ashneer Grover; Co-founder of EaseMyTrip Prashant Pitti; India’s leading ad film director Prahlad Kakkar; and Oscar-winning film producer Guneet Monga, sharing valuable knowledge and insights for business owners through their vast experience in their respective industry.

The main objective of this conclave was realized by uniting business stalwarts from across India and abroad under one roof to facilitate knowledge sharing, networking, and celebrating the strength of unity among BCI alumni and their families.