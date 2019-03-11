HP Spectre Folio Review: Make leather skin your style statement

New Delhi: Carrying a laptop would change forever for you if you hold this one covered in handcrafted leather and accented stitching.

Touted as the world's first leather convertible PC (it actually gives a look and feel of that old leather folio which you used to carry for job interviews or office meetings), HP Spectre Folio has successfully blended timeless craftsmanship with the latest technology.

The 13-inch HP Spectre Folio blends three devices into one: a traditional laptop, a 2-in-1 device and a convertible, The result is unprecedented versatility in a PC that seamlessly converts between three distinct positions.

Hence the price that is Rs 1,99,990 (the device comes in Cognac Brown colour).

Is it worth spending close to Rs 2 lakh on this? Let's find out.

The design -- that combines hardware with handcrafted leather -- is a first-of-its-kind and carrying this device will surely make others around you feel a bit jealous.

To achieve a thin and light design in this radically new form factor, the Spectre Folio incorporates one of the smallest motherboards in the industry, capitalising on 8th Gen Intel Core i7 processor.

The company claimed up to 18 hours of battery life on one charge, and we got nearly 14-15 hours of juice, including streaming OTT content.

With fast charge technology, you can go from 0 to 50 per cent charge in approximately 30 minutes when the system is off (using 'shut down' command). After charging has reached 50 per cent capacity, the speed will return to normal.

The touchscreen device houses an innovative fanless thermal design that leverages the unique qualities of leather to create an experience that feels both cool and comfortable in the lap.

Apart from outer experience, the Folio operates silently and stays cool too.

The device with back-lit keyboard has up to 16 GB of memory, up to 512 GB of SSD storage, and a low-power, 1W 400-nits FHD for ideal viewing in any lighting condition.

HP has worked closely with Bang & Olufsen (most of their high-end devices now house their speakers) to expertly tune the four-front facing speakers for a better audio experience in any of the device positions.

You can create your own content with "4K Micro Edge Display" and a Digital Pen.

The trackpad experience, however, was not that smooth. There is support for multi-touch gestures as well as scrolling but the response is a bit slow.

Conclusion: You will soon see more laptops being wrapped in leather after this. With a great flexible hinge, great battery life and solid interiors, HP Spectre Folio 13 bring to you three devices into one. For multi-tasking and high-performance tasks, it is an ideal choice.