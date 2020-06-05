हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Epic Games

Epic Games announces Fortnite's new season to be unveiled on June 17

Epic Games has announced its partnership with OnePlus, saying that free-to-play battle royale game is getting support for 90 frames per second on the OnePlus 8 series.

Epic Games announces Fortnite&#039;s new season to be unveiled on June 17
File Photo

San Francisco: Epic Games has announced that Fortnite's new season will be unveiled on June 17, while 'The Device' live event has been delayed until June 15, as several US cities are under protests over the death of African-American George Floyd in Minnesota.

Chapter 2, Season 3 has been delayed three times now. The season was scheduled to be launched on June 6 and was last moved to June 11.

"Recent events are a heavy reminder of ongoing injustices in society, from the denial of basic human rights to the impact of racism both overt and subtle against people of color. We are acutely aware of the pain our friends, families, team members, players, and communities are experiencing," the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Epic creative director Donald Mustard noted in a tweet that the studio has more than 1,000 people working from home on Fortnite.

Epic Games has announced its partnership with OnePlus, saying that free-to-play battle royale game is getting support for 90 frames per second on the OnePlus 8 series.

Many other planned tech and gaming events have been delayed or postponed because of the protests in the US. Electronic Arts has delayed an event for its popular Madden NFL series, Google has delayed an Android announcement and Sony has delayed its PS5 event.

Epic GamesFortniteAndroidPS5
