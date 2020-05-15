हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Grand Theft Auto

Epic Games online store down on reports of free Grand Theft Auto V

Epic Games online store down on reports of free Grand Theft Auto V

New Delhi: Epic Games` digital videogame store was down as gamers thronged the online site for free access to Grand Theft Auto V.

As per media reports, the Grand Theft Auto V (GTA V) will soon be available on PC for free.

Media reports, first appeared in Gamepressure, said that the GTA V will be available for free on the Epic Games Store between May 14 and May 21.

Users took to Twitter to complain that of error upon opening the website.

The digital store is experiencing slow loading time with the launcher crashing at times, Epic tweeted that it was working on fixing the issues.

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Grand Theft Auto V was the fifth instalment of the 16-year-old game after Grand Theft Auto IV was released in 2008. It was released in September 2013 and has since garnered over 100 million gaming enthusiasts.

The Grand Theft Auto franchise allows players to cruise around a make-believe gameworld based on real-life locations such as Los Angeles.

The GTA V had sparked a lot of debate on adult content and violence but it received strong reviews and racked up $800 million in first-day sales alone, as per a Reuters report.

Developed by Rockstar Games, GTA V is still one of the best-selling games so far this year, according to research firm NPD.

However, in the recent days the videogame has faced stiff competition from increasingly popular, free-to-play online games such as Fortnite and PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds.

