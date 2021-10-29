Epic vs Apple battle: Xsolla comes out with Web Shop, let game developers to grow their revenue by 40%

New Delhi: Video game commerce giant Xsolla has unveiled Xsolla Web Shop stating that game developers can expect up to 40% revenue growth and the resources to reach players in newer geographies previously unavailable to them.

The web shop is essentially a unique mix of select Xsolla tools and services that allow users to add virtual currencies and items to their accounts, using their preferred local currency and payment method while offering multilingual display support. The launch of Xsolla Web Shop assumes significance as it comes close on the heels of three recent announcements – the Epic V Apple ruling allowing developers to direct users to other payment systems and bypass the 30% cut of in-app payments procured by Apple, willingness of the tech giant to allow alternative payment methods and South Korea passing a law asking both Apple and Google to open their platforms to alternative gateways.

Developers can save up to 20% on platform fees even as they can reach out players across more than 250 countries, allowing them to make required payments through at least 700 different gateways. Besides, the developers can utilize API calls to import item catalog to Xsolla to start selling right away. The other benefits include higher retention of local players, online top up capability, secured business ecosystem, built-in influencer marketing and custom brand experience, among others.