Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 4 Nexus War released: Check out the Marvel-themed trailer

New Delhi: Fortnite's much awaited Chapter 2—Season 4 dubbed Nexus War trailer is now out. The gaming story this time revolves around Marvel characters like Iron Man, Storm, Thor, and Wolverine.

“The war to save Reality starts now. The Lore, Legends, Heroes and Villains from Marvel have arrived in Fortnite. Join the fight and take on Galactus to save all of Reality,” Fortnite has tweeted.

Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 4 (v14.00) arrives August 27. Downtime for the Season begins at 2 AM ET (06:00 UTC). pic.twitter.com/YYNdMfI5HS — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) August 26, 2020

Meanwhile, Epic Games has confirmed that the upcoming season of Fortnite will not be available to players on iPhones, iPads or Mac due to the company's legal battle with Apple.

"Apple is blocking Fortnite updates and new installs on the App Store, and has said they will terminate our ability to develop Fortnite for Apple devices. As a result, Fortnite’s newly released Chapter 2 - Season 4 update (v14.00), will not release on iOS and macOS on August 27," Epic Games said.

Fortnite remains available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, GeForce Now, and the Epic Games app on Android. Your account, progression, and purchases also remain available on these platforms.

Launched in 2017, Fortnite features a battle royale format where 100 players compete to survive as the last player standing on a remote island. The popular game has amassed a huge following of 350 million players, and is available on multiple platforms.