हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Grand Theft Auto

Grand Theft Auto V available free for PC on Epic Store: Reports

The Grand Theft Auto V was the fifth instalment of the 16-year-old game after Grand Theft Auto IV was released in 2008. 

Grand Theft Auto V available free for PC on Epic Store: Reports

New Delhi: The Grand Theft Auto franchise has some really good news for gaming enthusiasts. As per media reports, the Grand Theft Auto V (GTA V) will soon be available on PC for free.

Media reports, first appeared in Gamepressure, said that the GTA V will be available for free on the Epic Games Store between May 14 and May 21.

The Grand Theft Auto V was the fifth instalment of the 16-year-old game after Grand Theft Auto IV was released in 2008. It was released in September 2013 and has since garnered over 100 million gaming enthusiasts.

A Reuters report quoting some analyst estimate had previously said that it took more than five years to be developed by Take-Two’s Rockstar Games studio at a cost of between $200 million and $250 million.

The Grand Theft Auto franchise allows players to cruise around a make-believe gameworld based on real-life locations such as Los Angeles.

The GTA V had sparked a lot of debate on adult content and violence but it received strong reviews and racked up $800 million in first-day sales alone, as per a Reuters report.

However, in the recent days the videogame has faced stiff competition from increasingly popular, free-to-play online games such as Fortnite and PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds.

Tags:
Grand Theft AutoGrand Theft Auto VGTA V
Next
Story

PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 has Rs 50 lakh prize money: Here’s how to register
  • 78,003Confirmed
  • 2,549Deaths

Full coverage

  • 4390000Confirmed
  • 295732Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT1M7S

Two major accidents in UP and MP, 14 migrant workers died and several injured