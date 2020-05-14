Grand Theft Auto V available free for PC on Epic Store: Reports

New Delhi: The Grand Theft Auto franchise has some really good news for gaming enthusiasts. As per media reports, the Grand Theft Auto V (GTA V) will soon be available on PC for free.

Media reports, first appeared in Gamepressure, said that the GTA V will be available for free on the Epic Games Store between May 14 and May 21.

The Grand Theft Auto V was the fifth instalment of the 16-year-old game after Grand Theft Auto IV was released in 2008. It was released in September 2013 and has since garnered over 100 million gaming enthusiasts.

A Reuters report quoting some analyst estimate had previously said that it took more than five years to be developed by Take-Two’s Rockstar Games studio at a cost of between $200 million and $250 million.

The Grand Theft Auto franchise allows players to cruise around a make-believe gameworld based on real-life locations such as Los Angeles.

The GTA V had sparked a lot of debate on adult content and violence but it received strong reviews and racked up $800 million in first-day sales alone, as per a Reuters report.

However, in the recent days the videogame has faced stiff competition from increasingly popular, free-to-play online games such as Fortnite and PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds.